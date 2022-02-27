Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $155.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.38. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.