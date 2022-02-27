Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€16.80” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($19.09) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.83 ($17.98).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.77 ($15.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.04. ENI has a one year low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a one year high of €13.83 ($15.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

