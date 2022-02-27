Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 868 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

Shares of RH stock traded up $13.88 on Friday, hitting $396.32. The company had a trading volume of 486,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.83. RH has a twelve month low of $346.07 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

