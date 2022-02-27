Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,467,000. Cedar Fair comprises approximately 0.3% of Jefferies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FUN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

