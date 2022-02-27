Jefferies Group LLC Invests $17.93 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,503,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,933,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $24,346,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 661,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,822. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms have commented on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

