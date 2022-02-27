Jill D. Sharp Sells 19,119 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

