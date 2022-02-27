Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.43 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

