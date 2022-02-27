Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,278,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,492,000 after purchasing an additional 602,259 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $436.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

