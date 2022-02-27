Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,432 ($33.07).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.58) to GBX 2,290 ($31.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.08) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($34.14) to GBX 2,320 ($31.55) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of JMAT traded up GBX 54.50 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,775.50 ($24.15). The stock had a trading volume of 722,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,919.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,365.11. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,680.10 ($22.85) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.74). The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($28.19) per share, for a total transaction of £51,825 ($70,481.44). Also, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($26.72) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,723.79). Insiders have purchased a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,332 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

