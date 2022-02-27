JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.18 ($18.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.90. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

