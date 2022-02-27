JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 600 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.17) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 174.35 ($2.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.92. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.72).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

