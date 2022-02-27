JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $265.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.37.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Zscaler by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

