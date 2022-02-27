JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Neutral

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of SEE opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

