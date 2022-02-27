JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $31.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.
Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
