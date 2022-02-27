JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $278.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

NYSE BLD opened at $210.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.04 and its 200-day moving average is $240.32. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $4,970,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $4,778,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

