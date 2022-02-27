JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Target Price to GBX 2,900

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,526.54.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.