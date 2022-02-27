JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,137 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

