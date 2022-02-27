Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Kaltura alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Kaltura from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaltura (KLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.