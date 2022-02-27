KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

