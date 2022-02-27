KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,856 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

