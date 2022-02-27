Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 149,036 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 173.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 25.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,180.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WU shares. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of WU stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.