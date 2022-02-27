Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $223,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $69.39 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

