Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $280,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,304 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after buying an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,609,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

