Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $312,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,589,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,284 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

