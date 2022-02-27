Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.