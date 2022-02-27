Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $105.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $102.80 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $126.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.43.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

