Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 97 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

