Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,593,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,156,000 after acquiring an additional 450,902 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $150.51 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average of $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

