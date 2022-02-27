Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,723,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,747,000 after buying an additional 121,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

