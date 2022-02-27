Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

FLOT opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

