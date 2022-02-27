Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

