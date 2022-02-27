Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,476,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after acquiring an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

