Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUFF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

BUFF opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $36.11.

