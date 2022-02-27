KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.