Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

