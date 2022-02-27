Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,315 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $1,657,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

