Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $717.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $717.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $573.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.73. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

