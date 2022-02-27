Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $573.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.73. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 57.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 79.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

