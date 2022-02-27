Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $46.63 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Lantheus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

