Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.
LNTH stock traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,897,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
