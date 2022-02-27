Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

