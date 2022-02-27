Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.33 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

