LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7-39.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.01 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

LMAT traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,903. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.