LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. LendingTree updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $90.97 and a 52 week high of $285.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

