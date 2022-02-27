LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. LendingTree updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $90.97 and a 52 week high of $285.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.