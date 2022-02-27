Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.53.

LEN stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. Lennar has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

