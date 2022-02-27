LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $148.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 230,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,036. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after buying an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

