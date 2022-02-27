LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

LGIH opened at $125.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

