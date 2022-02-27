LHC Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.70.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $134.96 on Friday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

