Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

NYSE LSI traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $130.18. 701,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,928. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.14. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.90.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 226,191 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.