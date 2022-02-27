LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

